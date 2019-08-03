NASCAR at Watkins Glen 2019: Start Time, Ticket Info, Lineup, TV Schedule, More

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

The 2019 NASCAR Cup Series is turning into a gripping campaign and another captivating race is in store on Sunday at the Watkins Glen International circuit in New York.

Joey Logano still leads the standings, although he has seen his lead chopped down in recent weeks following a string of mediocre displays. It means Kyle Busch has been able to move to within six points of the defending champion.

Last time out, Denny Hamlin notched his second win of the campaign, as he took the chequered flag at the Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. He is in fourth overall, 102 points off the lead, while Kevin Harvick is in third, 85 points back.

A thrilling weekend is in store at Watkins Glen. Here are the key details for the event, including broadcast information and ticket details.

Date: Sunday, August 4

Location: Watkins Glen International, New York

TV Info: FS1 (U.S.), NBCSN (U.S.)

Start Times (ET)

Saturday, August 3

11:30 a.m., Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series qualifying

Sunday, August 4

3 p.m., Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race

The full list of drivers taking part in the event can be found on the NASCAR website.

Preview

The 2018 race at Watkins Glen was one of the best on the calendar, as Chase Elliott did enough to pick up his maiden NASCAR success.

Elliott is down in seventh in the championship standings and will be hoping for a repeat of that thrilling day from 12 months ago:

FOX: NASCAR noted that Watkins Glen is a track that's been rife with big smashes in the past:

After a strong start to the defence of his title, Logano has watched his lead slip away in recent races, as he's struggled to recapture his early-season form.

The 2018 champion has not endured a disastrous spell of results, although it's been enough to let Busch get back within touching distance in the race for the title. Logano's best finish in his last four races was seventh and he will be desperate to recapture a spark over the weekend.

With the post-season in sight, Busch will be content to keep chipping away at his rival's lead. He will also look to be more ruthless when he does get to the head of the race, as he's led the most laps in two of the last three races, but been unable to covert either into a win.

In practice, the signs have been good for the 34-year-old too, as he topped the timesheets on Friday:

The man the leaders will be wary of going into the race will be Martin Truex Jr., as he has excelled on the road courses this season. Per Pete Pistone of MRN, he has been able to average a finishing position of 3.8 in the last five road-course events.

He's also consistently been in contention at Watkins Glen. Truex Jr. was second at the circuit in 2018, with a late loss of fuel costing him the chance to challenge Elliott, while the year before he was the winner.

With that in mind, the Joe Gibbs Racing Driver will be a tough man to get the better of again on Sunday, as he's adept at mastering these conditions better than anyone else in the field. It's an excellent chance for Truex Jr.—123 points off the leader—to make up some ground on those at the top of the standings, while they struggle for their best form.