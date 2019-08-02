Cris Cyborg Apologizes to Dana White over Edited Backstage Video at UFC 240

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistAugust 3, 2019

Brazilian-American mixed martial arts superstar, current UFC Women's Featherweight Champion, and Claressa Shields sparring partner, Cris Cyborg, is seen during a news conference, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Cris Cyborg apologized to UFC President Dana White on Friday for an edited backstage video that misrepresented a conversation they had at UFC 240 last weekend.

Brett Okamoto of ESPN passed along the comments Cyborg made on Instagram:

White announced earlier Friday the former UFC women's featherweight champion would be released from her contract and that the UFC would have no interest in a future reunion.

"We're out of the Cyborg business," White told MMAFighting's Damon Martin.

The 34-year-old Brazilian coasted to a decision victory over Felicia Spencer at UFC 240. It was her first fight since she lost the featherweight title to Amanda Nunes in December.

She previously held the featherweight championship in both Strikeforce and Invicta FC.

UFC's release of Cyborg will prevent a hyped rematch with Nunes. It's unclear who will step into that slot after Nunes defended the UFC women's bantamweight championship with a victory over Holly Holm at UFC 239 in early July.

Cyborg's statement made no reference to her MMA future.

Related

    Dana White Says UFC Is Releasing Cris Cyborg

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Dana White Says UFC Is Releasing Cris Cyborg

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Staff Predictions for Covington vs. Lawler 🔮

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Staff Predictions for Covington vs. Lawler 🔮

    Nathan McCarter
    via Bleacher Report

    Results from ONE Championship

    ✊Mighty Mouse wins again ➡️Eddie Alvarez wins with nasty choke

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Results from ONE Championship

    ✊Mighty Mouse wins again ➡️Eddie Alvarez wins with nasty choke

    Christopher Simpson
    via Bleacher Report

    Alvarez's Crazy Comeback Win 😬

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Alvarez's Crazy Comeback Win 😬

    Nathan McCarter
    via Bleacher Report