Cris Cyborg Apologizes to Dana White over Edited Backstage Video at UFC 240

Cris Cyborg apologized to UFC President Dana White on Friday for an edited backstage video that misrepresented a conversation they had at UFC 240 last weekend.

Brett Okamoto of ESPN passed along the comments Cyborg made on Instagram:

White announced earlier Friday the former UFC women's featherweight champion would be released from her contract and that the UFC would have no interest in a future reunion.

"We're out of the Cyborg business," White told MMAFighting's Damon Martin.

The 34-year-old Brazilian coasted to a decision victory over Felicia Spencer at UFC 240. It was her first fight since she lost the featherweight title to Amanda Nunes in December.

She previously held the featherweight championship in both Strikeforce and Invicta FC.

UFC's release of Cyborg will prevent a hyped rematch with Nunes. It's unclear who will step into that slot after Nunes defended the UFC women's bantamweight championship with a victory over Holly Holm at UFC 239 in early July.

Cyborg's statement made no reference to her MMA future.