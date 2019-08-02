Will Coleman Wins The Basketball Tournament's 2019 Slam Dunk Contest, $40K Prize

Megan ArmstrongAnalyst IAugust 3, 2019

MEMPHIS, TN - JANUARY 26: Will Coleman #0 of the Memphis Tigers dunks the ball over David Diakite #15 of the UCF Knights on January 26, 2011 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Memphis beat Central Florida 77-61. (Photo by Joe Murphy/Getty Images)
Joe Murphy/Getty Images

Will Coleman needed just two dunks to win $40,000 as Friday night's winner of The Basketball Tournament Puma Basketball Dunk Contest at Wintrust Arena in Chicago. 

The former Memphis Tiger (2009-11) defeated Kahlil Iverson, who earned $10,000 for second place, in the final round by executing a one-handed slam. 

The result was a slight upset as Iverson, a former Wisconsin Badger (2015-19), was more impressive in the first round, but Coleman must have been saving his best for last.

Rules changed slightly from last year's inaugural event as all dunks were required to be posters, and the new rule created a problem in the first round as Iverson and Coleman were the only dunkers undeterred by the added defender.

Coleman's $40,000 prize might help ease the burn of his TBT squad Bluff City (Memphis Alumni) being eliminated in the Memphis Regional.

The contest's other participants were Jason Barrera, A.J. Merriweather, Leon Sewell, Joe Ballard, Michael Purdie and Zach Jones, while DeMarcus Cousins, Michael Porter Jr., Sterling Brown and Chris Brickley served as judges.

