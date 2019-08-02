Ex-Wisconsin WR Quintez Cephus Found Not Guilty of Alleged Sexual Assault

Ex-Wisconsin WR Quintez Cephus Found Not Guilty of Alleged Sexual AssaultAugust 2, 2019
AJ Mast/Associated Press
Quintez Cephus, a former wide receiver at the University of Wisconsin, was found not guilty on sexual assault charges Friday.
Per the Associated Press, Cephus was acquitted of second- and third-degree sexual assault by a jury after two women said he sexually assaulted them at his apartment in 2018.
