Ex-Wisconsin WR Quintez Cephus Found Not Guilty of Alleged Sexual Assault

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistAugust 2, 2019

Wisconsin wide receiver Quintez Cephus is seen before the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Ohio State, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
AJ Mast/Associated Press

Quintez Cephus, a former wide receiver at the University of Wisconsin, was found not guilty on sexual assault charges Friday. 

Per the Associated Press, Cephus was acquitted of second- and third-degree sexual assault by a jury after two women said he sexually assaulted them at his apartment in 2018. 

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

 

