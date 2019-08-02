Wyndham Championship 2019: Byeong Hun An Leads by 1 Stroke After 2nd Round

Tyler Lecka/Getty Images

Byeong Hun An will carry a one-stroke lead into the weekend at the 2019 Wyndham Championship after firing a five-under 65 in Friday's second round at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina.

An, who's yet to record a bogey through 36 holes, stands at 13 under after Round 2. He doesn't have much breathing room atop the crowded leaderboard, however, as there are 10 other golfers within three shots of the lead and 25 players within five strokes.

Brice Garnett stands alone in second place at 12 under ahead of a six-way tie for third at 11 under.

An couldn't quite match his blistering 62 from Thursday, but he still showcased great form by hitting 71.4 percent of the fairways and 83.3 percent of the greens in regulation. After starting on the back nine, he recorded three straight birdies starting at the third to push himself back into the lead.

The 27-year-old South Korean, who moved to the United States in 2005 and won the 2009 U.S. Amateur Championship, has yet to earn a PGA Tour victory. He does have one win apiece on the European Tour, Korean Tour and Challenge Tour.

"I came close last couple years and, you know, maybe this week might do it," he told reporters. "But still have two more days and there are a lot of players behind me. ... Just do what I've been doing the last couple days and just hit a lot of fairways and greens and make some putts. If someone plays better than me, then he deserves to win it, but as long as I keep these bogey-free rounds going."

An reached a playoff in both the 2016 Zurich Classic and 2018 Memorial Tournament but fell short on each occasion. That experience could come into play this week given the jam-packed leaderboard.

Adam Svensson, who's part of the large contingent at 11 under, posted the day's best round with a nine-under 61. That was three strokes better than any other player.

The Canadian's surge into contention comes as a surprise given his recent results. He missed the cut in seven of his last 10 starts, including a stretch of seven consecutive from late April through late June.

Jordan Spieth (-9) headlines the players outside the top 10 still within striking distance.

At the opposite end of the spectrum, Hideki Matsuyama, Jason Dufner and Adam Hadwin were among the players who fell below the four-under cut line and won't play the weekend.

Television coverage of the Wyndham Championship continues Saturday at 1 p.m. ET on Golf Channel before switching over to CBS at 3 p.m. ET.