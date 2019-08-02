Little League World Series Regionals 2019: Friday Scores and Bracket Results

Elsa/Getty Images

The Little League World Series Regionals continued on Friday with the Southwest and Canada entering their second days of action and the Southeast kicking off its eight-team tournament.

Here's a look at how it all went down as teams vie for one of the nine remaining spots left in the 16-team Little League World Series field.

Southeast Region Scores

South Carolina (Taylors) 9, Tennessee (Goodlettsville) 7



North Carolina (Wilson) vs. Virginia (South Riding): 1 p.m. ET

Alabama (Huntsville) vs. Florida (Melbourne): 4 p.m.

Georgia (Peachtree City) vs. West Virginia (Hurricane): 7 p.m.

Canada Scores

Quebec (Mirabel) vs. Alberta (Calgary): 11 a.m.

Atlantic (Glace Bay, Nova Scotia) vs. British Columbia (Coquitlam): 2 p.m.

Prairies (Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan) vs. Host (Ancaster, Ontario): 5 p.m.

Southwest Region Scores

Oklahoma (Tulsa) vs. Colorado (Rifle): 6 p.m.

Mississippi (Starkville) vs. Arkansas (White Hall): 9 p.m.

Southeast Region Recaps

South Carolina 9, Tennessee 7

A Joel Irizarry based-loaded triple capped a six-run fourth inning and gave South Carolina just enough breathing room to hold off hard-charging Tennessee, 9-7 in Warner Robins, Georgia.

Irizarry's smash gave South Carolina an 8-1 edge, and the team comfortably led 9-3 going into the final frame.

However, Tennessee did not go away quietly thanks to two doubles, two singles and a walk. A Hut Hargrove bases-clearing double brought in three, and a Watson Story double with two strikes and two outs brought the tying run to the plate.

After a walk, the winning run came to the dish, but Cooper Noble shut the door with a strikeout.

Gavin Weidman led all players with three runs for South Carolina. Story had three hits.

South Carolina will play the winner of North Carolina and Virginia on Saturday at 4 p.m. Tennessee will play the loser of that matchup on the same day at 10 a.m.

What's Next?

The Southeast and Southwest regionals and Canada continue on Saturday, with the Midwest beginning its tournament on the same day.

The Great Lakes, Mid-Atlantic, Northwest, West and New England regions follow suit on Sunday.

The Little League World Series begins on August 15 in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.