Liverpool vs. Manchester City: 2019 FA Community Shield TV Schedule, Live Stream

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

After a thrilling battle for the Premier League title last season, Manchester City and Liverpool will renew their rivalry in the Community Shield at Wembley on Sunday.

City swept the board when it came to the domestic competitions in 2018-19, adding the League Cup and the FA Cup to their top-flight title win. Pep Guardiola's side eventually edged out the Reds in the Premier League, with their 98-point haul one more than their Merseyside rivals.

Liverpool would have been disappointed to lose out in the title race, but they were able to secure the UEFA Champions League to cap off a memorable season. Jurgen Klopp's side will be hopeful of closing the gap on the Manchester outfit in the domestic competitions this year.

Here are the details for Sunday's game under the iconic arch, as both sides seek to gain an early edge at the start of a season where they're likely to be well matched again.

Date: Sunday, August 4

Time: 3 p.m. (BST), 10 a.m. (ET)

TV Info: BT Sport (UK)

Live Stream: BT Sport website (UK), ESPN+ (U.S.)

Preview

Different managers place different degrees of importance on the Community Shield and while both sets of supporters will see this encounter as more of a day out, you can bet when these players come face to face with one another again they'll be desperate to win.

After all, not only did City and Liverpool separate themselves from the rest of the pack in the Premier League by a considerable distance, they also showed they are arguably the best two sides in Europe too.

It'll be intriguing to see what kind of condition the two are in ahed of the Premier League kick-off next week.

City certainly look as though they'll be well dressed, as they confirmed they'll be donning a commemorative kit at Wembley:

In terms of the players on the field, for many supporters this fixture may be the first glimpse of Rodri, the team's major summer signing to this point.

The Spain international arrived from Atletico Madrid earlier in the window and is set to provide some much needed depth to City's options in the holding midfield berth. Rodri is a physical and defensively-sound presence in this area of the field, although he's capable in possession too.

Guardiola has spoken in pre-season of how highly he rates the 23-year-old:

Liverpool have yet to make a major acquisition and despite their success last season, some supporters have been getting restless at their lack of activity, coupled with some disappointing pre-season results.

However, in their most recent match there were signs of the attacking fluidity that was so crucial to Klopp's side performing to such high standards last term, as the Premier League side ran out 3-1 winners against Lyon.

Dominic King of the Daily Mail commented on the upturn in performance from the Reds:

City have been in the goals in their last two games, beating Kitchee 6-1 and Yokohama FM 3-1. That would have pleased Guardiola, although he will appreciate that a big jump in quality awaits his side on Sunday.

Liverpool haven't been quite as slick in their all-round play and a number of their star men have not been in training long enough to get up to full fitness yet. In what promises to be an open encounter, City's extra attacking depth and sharpness will give them the advantage.

Prediction: Manchester City 3-1 Liverpool