Wyndham Championship 2019: Byeong Hun An, Sungjae Im Tied for 1st After Round 1

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Byeong Hun An and Sungjae Im are tied for first at eight under following the opening round of the 2019 Wyndham Championship on Thursday at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Mackenzie Hughes, Rory Sabbatini, Johnson Wagner and Patrick Rodgers are tied for third at seven under. Twenty-four golfers are within three shots of An and Im through 18 holes.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

