New Acquisitions Who Will Prove NBA Pundits Wrong

1 of 5

John Raoux/Associated Press

The Orlando Magic entered this summer with size and length. They needed shooting and an upgrade at point guard.

So, when they opted for more size and length by adding Al-Farouq Aminu, analysts were predictably perplexed. The Ringer's D.J. Foster slapped an "F" grade on the three-year, $29 million deal, one of just two failing grades among his 41 assessments.

The sentiment is sort of understandable, as Aminu, a career 33.7 percent shooter from distance, probably does nothing to address Orlando's weaknesses. But the evaluation is too harsh. The 28-year-old is a steal at an annual salary shy of $10 million—he was 65th in ESPN.com's real plus-minus—and he'll help strengthen what the Magic do best.

Orlando booked last season's playoff drought on the strength of its dramatic defensive improvement, rocketing from 20th to eighth in efficiency. Slot Aminu alongside the likes of Aaron Gordon, Jonathan Isaac and Mo Bamba, and this defense suddenly has top-three potential.

The Magic can now shape-shift to combat offenses of all sizes. Need a supersized lineup to combat the jumbo starting five of the Philadelphia 76ers? Throw all four aforementioned stoppers out there together. Need versatility and the ability to switch every spot? Plug Aminu, Gordon and Isaac into an interchangeable frontcourt.

Aminu may not bring much to the offensive end—he's cracked double-digit points in one of his nine NBA seasons—but he could contribute there by what he does on defense. He can defend four different spots (or five against small-ball groups), meaning he can take on the opposition's toughest assignment and ease some of the burden on Gordon and Isaac so they'll have more energy on offense.

"You'll see him all year from guarding [James] Harden to guarding power forwards to guarding KD [Kevin Durant]," former ESPN analyst, and Aminu's coach at Wake Forest, Dino Gaudio told Roy Parry of the Orlando Sentinel. "He can guard all of those guys because of his length [and] his lateral quickness."