David Griffin Was 'Miserable' with Cavaliers, Knew He'd Leave After 2016 Title

Layne Murdoch Jr./Getty Images

New Orleans Pelicans executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin said he knew his time as the Cleveland Cavaliers' general manager was nearing an end as soon as the Cavs captured the 2016 NBA championship.

Griffin, who was hired by the Pelicans in April, explained his mindset ahead of his June 2017 departure from the Cleveland organization to Jake Fischer of Sports Illustrated.

"Everything we did was so inorganic and unsustainable and, frankly, not fun. I was miserable," he said. "Literally the moment we won the championship I knew I was gonna leave. There was no way I was gonna stay for any amount of money."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.