UFC Fighters with the Biggest Grievances Against Dana White

Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

It was all smiles when the UFC traded Demetrious Johnson to ONE Championship for Ben Askren last October, but don't let that fool you. White and Askren were no fans of each other.

One of the most famous quips from White came when he called Askren "the most boring fighter in MMA history" in a tweet (Warning: NSFW language). It came shortly after Askren defended his Bellator welterweight title against Douglas Lima in April 2012.

In 2017, Askren told MMAWeekly.com about fighting with ONE: "For me, the biggest benefit is not having to work for Dana White. That guy's a freaking scumbag."

You know, things you say about future friends.

In between those comments, they said plenty more about each other. It wasn't a one-time or overnight thing. They traded barbs through the media for years before Askren went to the UFC.

They may act like it is all water under the bridge during the weigh-ins and press events (h/t TheMacLife), but we are probably just one minor incident away from seeing another all-out blitz between the two.