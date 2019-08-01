Jurgen Klopp on Harry Wilson Future: 'We Are in Constant Conversations'

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said he is unsure whether Harry Wilson will be at the club beyond the current transfer window.

Wilson spent the previous season on loan at Derby County and impressed as they made it to the Championship play-off final. On Wednesday, he showed what he could do in a Liverpool shirt, too, as the Wales international hammered in a superb goal in a 3-1 win for the Reds over Lyon.

After the game, Klopp was asked whether Wilson would be part of the squad for the upcoming campaign, and the coach said he was still undecided as to where the 22-year-old would be playing his football, per the Liverpool website:

"We are in constant conversations, that's clear. We have to do the right thing for us and for the boy. There is nothing to talk about in public about it, so we will see what happens in the next eight or nine days until the window closes.

"He is obviously a really good player, and I was really happy with him in the whole pre-season; he came back from Derby in a completely different [shape]. That's a good example of how a loan can really work out—it was for Derby really good and for Harry as well. For us as well, which is good. I am happy for him that he could show that tonight again."

According to Sky Sports, Newcastle United and Aston Villa are both interested in the Liverpool youngster, whether that be on loan or on a permanent deal.

As football journalist Leanne Prescott noted after the Lyon game, netting from distance has almost become routine for Wilson:

Neil Jones of Goal also praised Wilson's ability to influence a game with his left foot:

Wilson showcased his ability on a regular basis for Derby last term. Under the guidance of former manager Frank Lampard, he made strides as a footballer and was a productive force in the final third, chipping in with 16 goals and four assists in the second tier.

When he did venture forward, the Welshman was consistently dangerous on his left foot. Wilson is not only able to shoot from distance, but deliver pinpoint crosses and excellent set-pieces too.

However, the Premier League will represent a big step up for Wilson and Liverpool writer Jack Lusby thinks there are other young players better suited to the way the Reds play:

In addition, Liverpool boast three of the best forwards in the game in Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane, while Xherdan Shaqiri and Divock Origi have shown they can offer plenty as impact substitutes.

Despite his undoubted ability, Wilson is a long way down the pecking order of options for the Reds. It means the 22-year-old and the football club have may have a big decision to make on his future in the coming weeks.