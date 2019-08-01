X Games 2019: Minneapolis Dates, TV Schedule, Live Stream, Athletes, Event Info

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Some of the most thrilling action sports competitors in the world will be in Minneapolis for X Games 2019, which begins on Thursday.

Various events will be held across four days at the Minnesota Vikings' U.S Bank Stadium, Medtronic Plaza and The Armory.

Lively crowds will provide a backdrop to the competition across Minneapolis, and a number of musical performers will also feature.

Here are the key details for the event, including where to tune in to catch the action, as well as a closer look at some of the stars the fans will flock to see over the next four days.

Date: Thursday, August 1 - Sunday, August 4

TV Info: ABC and ESPN will show the action live in the United States.

Live Stream: The X Games YouTube Channel and ESPN Player will stream the events.

Schedule (Eastern Time)

Thursday, August 1

1 p.m. - The Real Cost Skateboard Big Air Elimination

2:30 p.m. - The Real Cost BMX Dirt Elimination

4 p.m. - Women's Skateboard Street Elimination

8 p.m. - Pacifico BMX Vert

8:45 p.m. - SWMRS

8:45 p.m. - SoFi Moto X Step Up

9:45 p.m. - Pacifico Skateboard Vert

11:15 p.m. - Chevy Metal

Friday, August 2

5 p.m. - Next X Skateboard Park

5:30 p.m. - Next X Skateboard Street

6:30 p.m. - Monster Energy Men's Skateboard Street Elimination

8:30 p.m. - Women's Skateboard Park

10 p.m. - Moto X Quarterpipe High Air

10:30 p.m. - The Real Cost BMX Big Air

11 p.m. - Moto X Freestyle

12:15 a.m. - P.O.S

1:45 a.m. - Wu-Tang Clan

Saturday, August 3

1 p.m. - Pacifico Men's BMX Park

2:30 p.m. - Monster Energy Moto X Best Trick

3:30 p.m. - The Real Cost Skateboard Big Air

4:30 p.m. - Monster Energy Men's Skateboard Street

6:15 p.m. - Adaptive Skateboard Park

7 p.m. - BMX Street

8:30 p.m. - The Real Cost BMX Dirt

9:30 p.m. - Moto X Best Whip

11:30 p.m. - Diplo

Sunday, August 4

11 a.m. - Harley-Davidson Hooligan Racing Round One/Semifinals/Finals

1:15 p.m. - Men's Skateboard Street Best Trick

2 p.m. - Wendy's Men's Skateboard Park

3:45 p.m. - Women's Skateboard Street

5:30 p.m. - Dave Mirra's BMX Park Best Trick

6:30 p.m. - The Blind Shake

8 p.m. - Incubus

The full schedule is available on the competition website.

Competition Preview

The X Games YouTube channel provided a look at the type of courses the competitors will be facing in their respective events:

In the men's skateboard competition, all eyes will be on Mitchie Brusco, who lit up the Games with some of his displays a year ago.

Overall, he's won eight medals at the X Games but only clinched his first gold in 2018 when he won the Big Air competition. He was the first person ever to land a 1080 at the X Games in 2013, a feat he repeated on his way to glory five years later.

Speaking ahead of the X Games, Brusco said that skydiving has helped him improve his skateboarding, per Michelle Bruton writing for OZY.

"My spatial awareness and overall awareness has been challenged so much," he said. "Getting on a mega ramp or spinning a different way on a vert ramp—those things just started to make sense."

Elsewhere, having won the Men's Skateboard Street event in 2018, 11-time X Games champion Nyjah Huston will be back to defend his title and add another chapter to his already remarkable legacy. He was recently named Best Male Action Sports Athlete at the ESPY Awards after yet another prosperous year:

In the women's street event, Mariah Duran remains the athlete to beat. While she was ninth in Shanghai earlier in the year, she shone in 2018, with wins at the Minneapolis and Sydney X Games.

On the BMX, Logan Martin was the star of the show a year ago, with two silvers and a gold, showcasing his tremendous versatility across different events.

In the Moto X, Jarryd McNeil is seeking to become the first competitor to win four golds in a row in the same discipline, and he will look for success in the Step Up once again.