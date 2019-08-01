Madden 20: Cover, Player Ratings, Roster Info and Modes Preview

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

There were 847 passing touchdowns thrown last season, the most in NFL history. Of those, 50 were thrown by league MVP Patrick Mahomes.

From Madden NFL 20's cover to its player ratings, rosters and game mode, this year's edition of the virtual gridiron bonanza is all about celebrating the flourishing impact of quarterback play.

After putting up 50 touchdowns, tied for second-most of all time, and 5,097 yards, eighth-most of all time, Mahomes was crowned MVP and bestowed the honor of gracing Madden 20's cover. It's the first time since 2010's Troy Polamalu and Larry Fitzgerald cover that red and yellow have graced the game's color scheme and the first time ever that a Chief has been honored.

It's also the first time in history that a Madden cover athlete has been pictured hitting a Scott "Big Poppa Pump" Steiner bicep flex.

As for player ratings and rosters, those also skew toward the glory of quarterback play. While starting quarterbacks make up 4.5 percent of NFL starters, quarterbacks make up 7.4 percent of Madden 20's players with a rating above 90.

Only eight teams in Madden 20 are rated above 85 overall, and of those eight, five have one of the quarterbacks with a 90-plus rating: the New England Patriots, Los Angeles Chargers, New Orleans Saints, Indianapolis Colts and Green Bay Packers. The Philadelphia Eagles, at 87 overall, are the highest-ranked team in the game while the Miami Dolphins, at 74 overall, are the lowest-ranked squad (and the only team rated below 75).

But, don't fret if your favorite team or players are ranked poorly on launch day. EA has emphasized that player ratings will be consistently adjusted to mirror on-field performance as the season progresses.

And the game has a variety of modes that will allow you to control your own team or quarterback's destiny.

Accompanying a return of Madden's classic Quick Play, Franchise and Ultimate Team modes is this year's newest feature: Face of the Franchise. While Franchise and Ultimate Team allow you to assume control and manage a team of your choice or grind to create a team of your choice, respectively, Face of the Franchise is a twist on the traditional story mode.

In it, you are able to create a quarterback and play through his college and NFL career—including all of the bizarre NFL predraft interview questions along the way. Alternatively, you can just live out your cover-athlete dreams by celebrating 90-yard touchdowns with bicep kisses while dominating as Mahomes in online play.