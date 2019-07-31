Report: Braves Trade for Giants' Mark Melancon After Acquiring Shane Greene

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

The Atlanta Braves continued to bolster their bullpen by acquiring reliever Mark Melancon from the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday, according to ESPN's Buster Olney and Jeff Passan.

This comes after Olney reported Atlanta traded for Detroit Tigers reliever Shane Greene ahead of the 2019 MLB trade deadline as well. Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle noted the Braves will be on the hook for the rest of Melancon's contract, which features approximately $18.3 million through 2020.

San Francisco will receive right-handed pitchers Tristan Beck and Daniel Winkler in return, according to The Athletic's Robert Murray.

Melancon will now join the seventh team of his 11-year career after spending the last two-and-a-half seasons in the Bay Area.

The 34-year-old was 4-2 with a 3.50 ERA and a 1.40 WHIP in 43 appearances for the Giants this season, striking out 44 batters in 46.1 innings. Below is a look at his splits:

Against right-handers: 123 plate appearances, 27 strikeouts, 30 hits, three home runs, .270 average against, .333 OBP

Against left-handers: 72 plate appearances, 17 strikeouts, 19 hits, zero home runs, .292 average against, .361 OBP

Interestingly, Melancon has been more effective against left-handers (.215 average) than right-handers (.250) throughout his career.

Melancon owns a 3.60 ERA in 10 career postseason appearances, with his last outing coming as a member of the Washington Nationals in 2016.

Atlanta, which holds a 6.5-game lead in the National League East at 64-45, entered the day having the ninth-ranked bullpen in the majors with a 4.10 ERA, per ESPN.com. The additions of Melancon and Greene should only help the Braves close out games.

Beck was Atlanta's 17th-ranked prospect, according to MLB.com. The 23-year-old was 2-2 with a 6.11 ERA and a 1.58 WHIP in 10 starts between Rookie ball and Single-A this season, striking out 53 batters in 45.2 innings.

Winkler was 3-1 with a 4.98 ERA and a 1.34 WHIP in 27 relief appearances for the Braves this season. He registered a 3.43 ERA in 60.1 big league innings last year.