Patriots' Tom Brady Said He Put on Weight This Offseason to Absorb Hits Better

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJuly 31, 2019

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) adjusts his helmet during an NFL football training camp practice, Sunday, July 28, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Steven Senne/Associated Press

As New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady prepares to turn 42 years old over the weekend, he is doing everything he can to make sure his body is ready for a 20th NFL season. 

"I wanted to get a little bigger this year and put on a few more pounds and try to absorb the hits a little bit more," Brady said Wednesday, per ESPN's Mike Reiss. "I worked pretty hard at that."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

