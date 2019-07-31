Patriots' Tom Brady Said He Put on Weight This Offseason to Absorb Hits Better

Steven Senne/Associated Press

As New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady prepares to turn 42 years old over the weekend, he is doing everything he can to make sure his body is ready for a 20th NFL season.

"I wanted to get a little bigger this year and put on a few more pounds and try to absorb the hits a little bit more," Brady said Wednesday, per ESPN's Mike Reiss. "I worked pretty hard at that."

