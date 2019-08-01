Predicting the Biggest Winners and Losers of the 2019 MLB Trade Deadline

1 of 7

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Winner: San Francisco Giants

Wait, the Giants are a winner despite holding on to Madison Bumgarner and Will Smith? You bet, because their deadline-day dealings were a master class in having it both ways.

Perhaps the Giants are kidding themselves by thinking they can make the postseason, but they didn't kid around with the trades they did make. Their long-term plans are now full of prospects (including Mauricio Dubon) and free of Mark Melancon's albatross contract.

Winner: Washington Nationals

The Nationals absolutely needed to do something about their MLB-worst bullpen. They ultimately did three things by trading for Daniel Hudson, Roenis Elias and Hunter Strickland.

Granted, the quality of this haul leaves much to be desired. But the quantity is commendable, especially in light of how other contenders with weak bullpens did nothing at all. For their efforts, the Nats should at least nab a National League wild-card berth.

Loser: Los Angeles Dodgers

Speaking of teams that left good enough alone with their bullpens, the Dodgers merely traded for left-handed specialist Adam Kolarek. Their other big move was a deal for infielder Jedd Gyorko, who's been largely irrelevant in 2019.

The Dodgers will still win the NL West, of course, but it's hard to imagine either of their new additions being the key to ending their World Series losing streak.

Loser: Minnesota Twins

Nothing against Sam Dyson. The newly acquired right-hander should do fine as a ground-ball specialist in Minnesota's bullpen both this season and in 2020.

However, the Twins needed an ace to help Jose Berrios and Jake Odorizzi carry the load. Because they failed to get one, their status as American League Central leaders is in serious jeopardy.