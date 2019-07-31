LeSean McCoy Paid $55K Compensation to Police Officer Injured in 2016 Bar Fight

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy paid a $55,000 settlement to Philadelphia police officer Roland Butler for injuries he suffered during a February 2016 bar fight.

William Davis, Butler's attorney, confirmed to ESPN's John Barr on Tuesday that McCoy has paid his share of the settlement, which he was ordered to pay following a civil case, but former University of Pittsburgh running back Tamarcus Porter still owes his $55,000.

