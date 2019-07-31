Jorge Masvidal Wants Conor McGregor Fight: 'Let's Get It F--king Crackin''

Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

UFC star Jorge Masvidal has reiterated his desire to fight Conor McGregor in the Octagon.

Masvidal told TMZ Sports as much (warning: contains profanity):

"If you want this fight my brother, I'm right here man. Let's get it f--king crackin'" the 34-year-old said.

Gamebred (34-13 in MMA) said a showdown between the pair would be "action-packed," and that he would be targeting a knockout victory against the Irishman: "He knows I'm only going for one thing on him⁠—the off button. I'm not going in there to outpoint him or nothing."

Masvidal added that his desire is not to trash-talk the former two-weight champion, though:

"I got good things to say about Conor. He's done a lot in the sport, and he's made his money already and if he feels he's not getting the money he deserves to come back, man I'm gonna be the first one to applaud him and be like do your thing my brother."

McGregor has not fought since his defeat to Khabib Nurmagomedov last October, and he announced his retirement from MMA on March 26.

Masvidal said that he won't "flirt" with the 31-year-old to get him to return to the Octagon, but if he decides to do so, "and he wants somebody that's gonna stand with him and give him the type of fights that he likes, look no further, my brother!"

UFC President Dana White is reluctant to match them up because of the size difference between the pair, which he said prompted an angry response from McGregor:

Masvidal fights at welterweight and did so in his last bout, in which he recorded the fastest victory in UFC history with a five-second knockout of Ben Askren on July 6.

McGregor fought twice in that class in 2016, suffering a defeat to Nate Diaz before beating him in a rematch, but he has spent his career at featherweight and lightweight. His last two fights were in the latter class.

The American does not feel their sizes are "incomparable," though, and expressed his belief there is a bigger difference between himself and Darren Till—whom he beat in March—than himself and McGregor.

Masvidal is riding the crest of a wave following his stunning win over Askren, so aside from a welterweight title fight with champion Kamaru Usman, a bout with McGregor would be among the most lucrative opportunities available to him if the Notorious were to accept.

White's reluctance could be a significant stumbling block, but if McGregor were also keen to make it happen that might get things off the ground.