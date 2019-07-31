The Basketball Tournament 2019 Quarterfinals TV Schedule, Live Stream, Rosters

Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

In four years, the Overseas Elite have won $7 million at The Basketball Tournament, securing the championship each of the past four summers. Now, they're trying to add another $2 million.

The Overseas Elite are one of eight teams playing in the quarterfinals of The Basketball Tournament on Thursday and Friday at Wintrust Arena in Chicago. There are six No. 1 seeds that advanced from last weekend's regional round.

The four quarterfinal winners will advance to play in Sunday's semifinals with a spot in Tuesday's $2 million championship game on the line. All of the remaining games will be played at Wintrust Arena.

The Basketball Tournament is an annual open-application, single-elimination tournament that features 64 teams, some of which feature former NBA and college standouts as well as players who have gone on to play professionally overseas.

Rosters for the eight remaining teams, as well as the teams that were eliminated in the regionals, can be found at TheTournament.com.

Quarterfinals Schedule

Thursday, Aug. 1

No. 1 Carmen's Crew (Ohio State) vs. No. 1 Eberlein Drive, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

No. 1 Golden Eagles vs. No. 8 Jackson TN, 9 p.m. ET, ESPNU

Friday, Aug. 2

No. 1 Loyalty Is Love vs. No. 1 Overseas Elite, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

No. 1 Team Hines vs. No. 3 Brotherly Love, 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2

All games can be streamed live on WatchESPN

Preview

Like the past few years, Overseas Elite will be the team to beat this weekend.

The squad is led by D.J. Kennedy, a former St. John's small forward who was named the MVP of The Basketball Tournament in 2015 and 2018. He's played for Overseas Elite in all four of their championship-winning tourneys.

Overseas Elite were the No. 1 seed in the Richmond Regional, where they defeated the No. 8-seeded Hilltop Dawgs, No. 4 Best Virginia and No. 6 Team DRC, winning each of the three games by eight or more points.

One of the top challengers for Overseas Elite could be Eberlein Drive, who made it to the championship game last year before losing 70-58. Like the Overseas Elite, Eberlein Drive's roster is composed of players who play professionally overseas.

At the Salt Lake City Regional, Eberlein Drive won each of their three games by three or fewer points. Former University of California guard Jerome Randle made the game-winning shot in each of the first two games, then he scored a game-high 18 points in a 68-67 win over Team Challenge ALS to send Eberlein Drive to the quarterfinals.

"I'm exhausted, but our team showed a lot of heart," Randle said after the last win, according to the Deseret News' Trent Wood. "[Team Challenge ALS] did a lot of talking, but we let the game come to us."

In addition to Eberlein Drive, there are four other No. 1 seeds that will be looking to dethrone Overseas Elite as champions. Carmen's Crew, Golden Eagles, Loyalty Is Love and Team Hines also all won three games in the regional round to advance to this week's quarterfinals.