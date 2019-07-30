10-Year-Old Boy Hit by Stray Bullet at Pennsylvania Triple-A Baseball Stadium

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJuly 31, 2019

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 29: A detailed view of two Rawlings baseballs prior to a baseball game between the Atlanta Braves and Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on July 29, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)
Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

A 10-year-old boy was hit by a stray bullet while he was on the field at a Lehigh Valley IronPigs game in Allentown, Pennsylvania on Saturday, according to Tom Schad of USA Today. 

Corey Hagan was on the field prior to the team's game as part of "Harry Potter Night" when he was struck by a bullet in the back of his right knee.

Hagan is recovering at home and his family doesn't expect any long-term damage as a result of the gunshot wound.

What makes the situation bizarre was that there was no reported gunfire at the stadium or nearby.

Police believe someone within two miles of the stadium fired a gun in the air and it came down to hit the boy, according to Pamela Sroka-Holzmann of Lehigh Valley Live.

"It was a one-in-a-billion incident," IronPigs co-owner Joe Finley said. "This is rare. Much more rare than lightning striking someone."

Finley added that there were no bullet shells found nearby the stadium.

While the Allentown Police continue to investigate, the Philadelphia Phillies' Triple-A affiliate doesn't appear responsible. 

"Unfortunately, there was absolutely nothing the IronPigs could have done differently to prevent this type of incident from occurring," Police spokesperson John Hill said. "[It was] a bizarre, random thing."

