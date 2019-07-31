Women's British Open Golf 2019: Tee Times, Dates, TV Schedule, LPGA Prize Money

Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

Jin Young Ko, Lexi Thompson and defending champion Georgia Hall are among the golfers to watch when the 2019 AIG Women's British Open begins on Thursday.

The tournament will see the best of the LPGA attempt to navigate a testing Marquess' Course at Woburn Golf Club in Milton Keynes, England. A share worth $675,000 (£540,000) of the $4.5 million (£3.6 million) in prize money is due the winner.

Dates: Thursday, August 1 to Sunday, August 4

TV Info: Sky Sports Golf, NBC, Golf Channel

Live Stream: Sky Go, NBC Sports

TV Times

Thursday: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. BST/6 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET

Friday: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. BST/6 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET

Saturday: 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. BST/7 a.m. to 2 p.m. ET

Sunday: 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. BST/7 a.m. to 2 p.m. ET

Thursday Tee Times (BST/ET)

6:30 a.m./1:30 a.m. Charlotte Thomas, Austin Ernst, Pernilla Lindberg

6:41 a.m./1:41 a.m. Annie Park, Meghan Maclaren, Nicole Broch Larsen

6:52 a.m./1:52 a.m. Celine Herbin, In-Kyung Kim, Laura Davies

7:03 a.m./2:03 a.m. Sung Hyun Park, Marina Alex, Brittany Altomare

7:14 a.m./2:14 a.m. Inbee Park, Jessica Korda, Angela Stanford

7:25 a.m./2:25 a.m. Minjee Lee, Hinako Shibuno, Anna Nordqvist

7:36 a.m./2:36 a.m. Charley Hull, Hannah Green, Shanshan Feng

7:47 a.m./2:47 a.m. Lexi Thompson, Nasa Hataoka, Anne Van Dam

7:58 a.m./2:58 a.m. Danielle Kang, Jennifer Kupcho, Minami Katsu

8:09 a.m./3:09 a.m. Melissa Reid, Moriya Jutanugarn, Sei Young Kim

8:20 a.m./3:20 a.m. Azahara Munoz, Yuka Yasuda (A), Paula Creamer

8:31 a.m./3:31 a.m. Karrie Webb, Caroline Masson, Carly Booth

8:47 a.m./3:47 a.m. Mirim Lee, Angel Yin, Sandra Gal

8:58 a.m./3:58 a.m. Marianne Skarpnord, Ryann O’Toole, Su Oh

9:09 a.m./4:09 a.m. Camilla Lennarth, Olivia Cowan, Katja Pogacar

9:20 a.m./4:20 a.m Ashleigh Buhai, Gaby Lopez, Amy Olson

9:31 a.m./4:31 a.m Lynn Carlsson, Diksha Dagar, Ally Mcdonald

9:42 a.m./4:42 a.m Yu Liu, Madelene Sagstrom, Lina Boqvist

9:53 a.m./4:53 a.m Hye-jin Choi, Jacqui Concolino, Ingrid Lindblad (A)

10:04 a.m./5:04 a.m. Beth Allen, Jenny Shin, Jennifer Song

10:15 a.m./5:15 a.m. Mariajo Uribe, Chella Choi, Atthaya Thitikul (A)

10:26 a.m./5:26 a.m. Tonje Daffinrud, Jasmine Suwannapura, Mariah Stackhouse

10:37 a.m./5:37 a.m. Cydney Clanton, Frida Kinhult (A), Kylie Henry

10:48 a.m./5:48 a.m. Whitney Hillier, Linnea Strom, Sarah Schmelzel

11:10 a.m./6:10 a.m. Annabel Dimmock, Jaye Marie Green, Mi Hyang Lee

11:21 a.m./6:21 a.m. Stacy Lewis, Jodi Ewart Shadoff, Eun Hee Ji

11:32 a.m./6:32 a.m. Gerina Piller, Caroline Hedwall, Teresa Lu

11:43 a.m./6:43 a.m. Jeongeun Lee6, Nuria Iturrioz, Brittany Lang

11:54 a.m./6:54 a.m. Cristie Kerr, Bronte Law, Catriona Matthew

12:05 p.m./7:05 a.m. So Yeon Ryu, Ariya Jutanugarn, Ayako Uehara

12:16 p.m./7:16 a.m. Georgia Hall, Brooke M. Henderson, Mamiko Higa

12:27 p.m./7:27 a.m. Maria Fassi, Momoko Ueda, Lydia Ko

12:38 p.m./7:38 a.m. Ai Suzuki, Nelly Korda, Jin Young Ko

12:49 p.m./7:49 a.m. Sakura Yokomine, Lizette Salas, In Gee Chun

1 p.m./8 a.m. Carlota Ciganda, Esther Henseleit, Amy Yang

1:11 p.m./8:11 a.m. Morgan Pressel, Celine Boutier, Maria Torres

1:27 p.m./8:27 a.m. Felicity Johnson, Alice Hewson (A), Tiffany Joh

1:38 p.m./8:38 a.m. Wei-ling Hsu, Karine Icher, Nanna Koerstz Madsen

1:49 p.m./8:49 a.m. Mi Jung Hur, Alena Sharp, Christine Wolf

2 p.m./9 a.m. Megan Khang, Pornanong Phatlum, Cheyenne Knight

2:11 p.m./9:11 a.m. Haeji Kang, Gabriella Cowley, Jenny Haglund

2:22 p.m./9:22 a.m. Kristen Gillman, Hyo Joo Kim, Emily Toy (A)

2:33 p.m./9:33 a.m. Laura Fuenfstueck, Katherine Kirk, Xiyu Lin

2:44 p.m./9:44 a.m. Sarah Kemp, Daniela Darquea, Valentine Derrey

2:55 p.m./9:55 a.m. Lindy Duncan, Karo Lampert, Dayeon Lee

3:06 p.m./10:06 a.m. Agathe Sauzon, Jing Yan, Jeongeun Lee

3:17 p.m./10:17 a.m. Pajaree Anannarukarn, Noora Komulainen, Pavarisa Yoktuan

3:28 p.m./10:28 a.m. Lauren Stephenson, Charlotte Thompson, Emma Spitz (A)

Problems have already beset some at the tournament after Thompson left her passport on a truck driven by caddie Ian Wright, according to Golf Channel's Randall Mell. He noted how Thompson retrieving the misplaced document delayed the practice plans of as many as 40 players, including Nelly Korda and Anna Nordqvist.

Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

It's debatable how much this will impact the performances of those involved. Ko is still going to be one of the main contenders after winning the Evian Championship on Sunday.

Victory in France was the perfect follow up to winning the ANA Inspiration back in April. Two majors to her credit means Ko has a strong claim to collect the prestigious Rolex Annika Major Award to acknowledge the most successful LPGA player in majors in a calendar year.

Ko finished two strokes ahead of Jennifer Kupcho at the Evian Resort Golf Club after a final round that included five birdies. The 24-year-old's ability to hold her nerve and stay consistent in the decisive rounds could once again separate her from the rest of a talented field.

The challenge to win a hat-trick of majors is something the world No. 1 is relishing:

Hall will make a determined effort to retain her title, even if she is hardly entering this year's tournament in the best of form. Hall's best finish this year was ninth in the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, per Kent Paisley of the LPGA official website.

However, the 23-year-old proved her ability to thrive on a links course 12 months ago. If she gets to grips with the Marquess' early, Hall will be in the final reckoning once again.

There are plenty of other notable contenders to consider, with Thompson and Kupcho among them. So are Sung Hyun Park and Kelly, but it's Ko who already looks like the player to beat.