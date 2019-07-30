Bill to Protect Olympic, Amateur Athletes Proposed After Larry Nassar Scandal

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

In the wake of Larry Nassar's serial sexual abuse of women and girls during his time with Team USA and Michigan State, the United States Congress has proposed a new bill that is designed to protect amateur athletes and closely monitor Olympic governing organizations.

Sens. Richard Blumenthal and Jerry Moran announced the Empowering Olympic and Amateur Athletes Act in a press release Tuesday, via HuffPost.com's Alanna Vagianos:

"We have been incredibly moved by the courage of the survivors of abuse who have shared their stories with us and the world.

"We draw motivation from their unwavering commitment to work with us to prevent the abuse of any young athlete in the future and we thank them for putting their trust in us. We will get this bill across the finish line ―for them, and for all future athletes, so that they may be able to participate in the sport they love without fear of abuse."

The bill "calls for a multi-pronged approach, including stricter reporting requirements for adults working in the amateur sports world" and requires more athletes to receive spots on governing boards, as well as increases power for the U.S. Center for SafeSport that investigates accusations of misconduct involving coaches and athletes.

Also of note, the bill would allow Congress to dissolve national governing bodies, including the United States Olympic Committee, "at any time."

In a report that was released Tuesday, Congress found that the USOC, USA Gymnastics, Michigan State and federal law enforcement agencies "failed to uphold their purposes and duties to protect amateur athletes and other young women and girls from sexual abuse" by Nassar.

The report also noted Nassar "was able to abuse over 300 athletes over two decades because of ineffective oversight by [USA Gymnastics] and USOC," and both organizations "knowingly concealed abuse by Nassar" that led to dozens of additional athletes being abused from the summer of 2015 through Sept. 2016.

Olympic gymnast McKayla Maroney, who said Nassar molested her "hundreds of times" over a five-year period, said in a press release (via Vagianos) that Congress "should pass this bill as soon as possible and hold the leadership of USOC accountable for their failures."

“We have the right to expect that our United States Olympic Committee will protect all athletes, especially children," Maroney said. "This bill recognizes that USOC failed us and put child athletes at risk."

Nassar is currently serving at least 100 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to child pornography charges, seven counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and three counts of sexual assault in three separate court hearings.



From 1986-2014, Nassar worked as an athletic trainer and medical coordinator for USA Gymnastics. He also served as an associate professor and gymnastics physician at Michigan State from 1997-2016.