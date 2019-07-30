Julio Jones Won't Wait for Michael Thomas Amid Falcons Contract Negotiations

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJuly 30, 2019

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) warms up before the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
Danny Karnik/Associated Press

Star wideout Julio Jones is not looking for the market to set itself as he works toward an extension with the Atlanta Falcons.

"I'm not waiting on Michael Thomas. I'm not waiting on Amari Cooper," Jones told reporters Tuesday, via ESPN's Vaughn McClure. "It's just us going back and forth right now negotiating. That's it."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

