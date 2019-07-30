Julio Jones Won't Wait for Michael Thomas Amid Falcons Contract Negotiations

Julio Jones Won't Wait for Michael Thomas Amid Falcons Contract NegotiationsJuly 30, 2019
Danny Karnik/Associated Press
Star wideout Julio Jones is not looking for the market to set itself as he works toward an extension with the Atlanta Falcons.
"I'm not waiting on Michael Thomas. I'm not waiting on Amari Cooper," Jones told reporters Tuesday, via ESPN's Vaughn McClure. "It's just us going back and forth right now negotiating. That's it."
vaughn mcclure @vxmcclure23
Julio Jones said he’s not waiting for Michael Thomas to get his contract done first. He said negotiating is ongoing. https://t.co/lpQBkQytWE
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
