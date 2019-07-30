Dolphins' Brian Flores: Ryan Fitzpatrick Leads Josh Rosen in Starting QB Battle

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores said Tuesday that veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick is leading second-year man Josh Rosen in the team's quarterback battle.

According to ESPN's Cameron Wolfe, Flores said it is "pretty clear" that Fitz has the edge. Flores added: "He has been more productive. A lot of leadership ability. It's still a competition, every day."

Miami has a completely new quarterback situation this season after signing Fitzpatrick and acquiring Rosen from the Arizona Cardinals.

