Dolphins' Brian Flores: Ryan Fitzpatrick Leads Josh Rosen in Starting QB Battle

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJuly 30, 2019

Miami Dolphins quarterback Josh Rosen (3) and Ryan Fitzpatrick (14) do drills during NFL football practice, Tuesday, May 21, 2019, in Davie, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores said Tuesday that veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick is leading second-year man Josh Rosen in the team's quarterback battle.

According to ESPN's Cameron Wolfe, Flores said it is "pretty clear" that Fitz has the edge. Flores added: "He has been more productive. A lot of leadership ability. It's still a competition, every day."

Miami has a completely new quarterback situation this season after signing Fitzpatrick and acquiring Rosen from the Arizona Cardinals.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

