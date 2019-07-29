Watch Maria Kanellis Become 1st-Ever Pregnant Champ After Winning WWE 24/7 Title

Credit: WWE.com

Maria Kanellis made history Monday night on Raw, becoming the first pregnant woman to win the 24/7 Championship.

Her husband, Mike Kanellis, captured the title earlier in the night. Furthering the on-screen dynamic between the two, Maria made Mike lay down so she could take the belt for herself.

R-Truth and Drake Maverick have been a weekly highlight as they feuded over the 24/7 Championship. Sooner or later, though, their rivalry would either have to end or be put on hold for an indeterminate amount of time.

Maria's championship reign is a fun change of pace because it raises the obvious question as to how it will end. She had no problem using her pregnancy as a way to dissuade anybody backstage from attempting to challenge her.

Nobody takes this championship seriously, which isn't a bad thing in this instance. WWE might as well try to push the envelope a little more and make the most of the relative freedom it has with the 24/7 corner of its programming.