Watch Maria Kanellis Become 1st-Ever Pregnant Champ After Winning WWE 24/7 Title

Watch Maria Kanellis Become 1st-Ever Pregnant Champ After Winning WWE 24/7 TitleJuly 30, 2019
Maria Kanellis made history Monday night on Raw, becoming the first pregnant woman to win the 24/7 Championship.
Her husband, Mike Kanellis, captured the title earlier in the night. Furthering the on-screen dynamic between the two, Maria made Mike lay down so she could take the belt for herself.
WWE @WWE
Well, that was a short-lived reign for @RealMikeBennett. @MariaLKanellis is the NEW #247Champion! #RAW https://t.co/ek0cg6LJG0
R-Truth and Drake Maverick have been a weekly highlight as they feuded over the 24/7 Championship. Sooner or later, though, their rivalry would either have to end or be put on hold for an indeterminate amount of time.
Maria's championship reign is a fun change of pace because it raises the obvious question as to how it will end. She had no problem using her pregnancy as a way to dissuade anybody backstage from attempting to challenge her.
Nobody takes this championship seriously, which isn't a bad thing in this instance. WWE might as well try to push the envelope a little more and make the most of the relative freedom it has with the 24/7 corner of its programming.
Ricochet Wins Gauntlet Match, Will Face Styles at SummerSlam 2019