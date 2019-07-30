Madden 20: Review of Elite Player Ratings, Achievements and More

Michael Wyke/Associated Press

Madden NFL 20 is right around the corner, so you know we have to start figuring out player ratings and game achievements. The game is out on Friday, and this year, EA's developers have decided to emphasize the uniqueness of elite, star players and the accessibility of the game's achievements.

First, the game is shining a light on individuality by stretching player ratings. This accompanies the addition of Superstars and Superstar X-Factors in Madden 20 by increasing the discrepancy between elite and less-than-elite players—helping better contextualize the impact of elite performers.

As explained in EA's Gridiron Notes, Madden 20's player tiers are as follows: elite players, quality starters, low-level starters, backups and low-level backups. To emphasize the feel of elite players, the developers increased the rating spread of individual player attributes and the rating spread between different players. That effectively ensures there should be a noticeable difference in what you can pull off with star players as compared to replacement-level players.

While 54 percent of players in Madden 19 were rated above 70 overall, only 41 percent of players in Madden 20 are. So, even aside from their unique Superstar and X-Factor Zone abilities, elite players should stand out on the virtual gridiron given the drop-off between them and their substitutes.

The game still boasts a ton of elite players, their replacements and peers are just worse than before—making their talent more obvious. Madden 20 has 282 players rated above 85 overall, with 94 above 90—as compared with 331 and 103, respectively, in Madden 19.

As it stands, we can't get too worked up about launch ratings since the developers have committed to consistently reworking player ratings as the season progresses, but a few rising stars have still been questionably underrated.

Deshaun Watson is an 82 overall (13th among quarterbacks), James Conner is an 83 overall (23rd among running backs) and Marlon Mack is an 82 overall (28th among running backs). Given their talents, we're expecting those figures to be some of the first to rise into the elite echelon.

As for achievements, the developers have insisted—as laid out in their Gridiron Notes—their aim was "to make sure the achievements were engaging and accessible." The resulting system: 38 achievements across the major modes (standard gameplay, Face of the Franchise: QB1, Franchise, Madden Ultimate Team and Skills Trainer).

The achievements are the same across all systems, except PS4 Trophies are awarded in bronze, silver and gold as opposed to the Gamescore and Points awarded to Xbox and Origin PC users, respectively.

Our favorite easy achievement has to be the "LOL TTYL," which is awarded by completing a text-message scenario in the Face of the Franchise: QB1 mode.

The most difficult, seemingly impossible achievement? The fittingly named "Tom Brady Legacy Award," which is earned by surpassing a legacy score of 32,000 using a created player, coach or owner. Madden 23 might be out by the time we get close to that one.