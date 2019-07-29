Saints Rumors: WR Cameron Meredith Released; Posted 'It's Been Fun' on IG

Bill Feig/Associated Press

The New Orleans Saints have reportedly released receiver Cameron Meredith, according to Herbie Teope of the Times-Picayune.

Meredith seemingly announced the news on his Instagram account Sunday with a post that said, "It's been fun."

The 26-year-old only appeared in six games with the Saints last season before going on injured reserve with a knee injury. The issue also kept him off the field during both organized team activities and minicamp this summer.

This comes after Meredith missed all of 2017 with a torn ACL as a member of the Chicago Bears.

The veteran agreed to a significant pay cut in the offseason, dropping his base salary from $3.4M to $1.3M, per Field Yates of ESPN. However, the change wasn't enough to keep him on the roster heading into the preseason.

Meredith could still provide value to a team when healthy—he totaled 888 receiving yards and four touchdowns in 2016 with the Bears—but he first needs to prove he can stay on the field.

Meanwhile, the Saints could have a problem with depth at receiver.

Though Michael Thomas is one of the best in the NFL at his position, no other receivers on the roster had more than 500 yards last season.

New Orleans is banking on Ted Ginn and Tre'Quan Smith to provide Drew Brees with some help in the passing game.