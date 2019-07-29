Dalilah Muhammad Breaks 16-Year-Old World Record in 400-Meter Hurdles

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJuly 29, 2019

Dalilah Muhammad smiles as she wins the women's 400-meter hurdles at the U.S. Championships athletics meet, Sunday, July 28, 2019, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

United States track and field star Dalilah Muhammad put herself in the history books during the 400-meter hurdles at the U.S. Championships on Sunday night.

Muhammad set a new world record in the event with a time of 52.20 seconds:

The previous world record time of 52.34 seconds was set by Russia's Yuliya Pechonkina in August 2003.

"I'm just shocked," Muhammad said after her run, via ESPN.com. "I broke the world record."

Setting a world record is impressive enough on its own, but Muhammad's triumph looks even more astounding considering there were puddles on the track because of rainfall in the Des Moines, Iowa, area.

Muhammad admitted she doesn't expect her record will stand very long: "That 52 is going to get broke. If not by me by the other women."

Even though Muhammad is skeptical about being the world-record holder in the 400-meter hurdles for a significant period of time, the 29-year-old continues to dominate in her discipline. She has finished first in this event at the U.S. Championships four times since 2009 and won gold at the 2016 Olympics.

