Report: Vinny Testaverde's Son Vincent, Buccaneers Agree to Contract

Justin Berl/Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers drafted Miami quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Vinny Testaverde first overall in 1987. Thirty-two years later, they signed his son to a contract.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Monday that Vincent Testaverde, who tossed 11 touchdown passes and threw for 1,714 yards at the University of Albany last season, inked a deal with his father's former team.

Per Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk, the younger Testaverde took part in Tampa Bay's rookie minicamp.

Testaverde backed up Texas Tech quarterback and reigning NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes at Texas Tech before transferring to Miami. He then left for Division-I FCS Albany, where he started for much of the 2018 season.

The Buccaneers had a spot to fill on the quarterback depth chart. Per Schefter, signal-caller Nick Fitzgerald is on the active/non-football injury list after suffering a hamstring injury.

Testaverde is now the fourth arm in Bucs' camp, behind starter Jameis Winston, backup Blaine Gabbert and third-stringer Ryan Griffin.

While it's highly unlikely Testaverde will make the Bucs' 53-man roster, he can showcase his talents in camp in hopes of potentially landing elsewhere and finding his NFL footing. And if that doesn't work out, he at least got a chance to be signed by his father's old team, as well as his hometown team.

"It's special," he said to Greg Auman of The Athletic. "I'm thankful for the opportunity from any team, but it's that much more special coming from a team from my hometown, the team I grew up watching—after my dad retired, of course—the team all my friends have grown up watching."

The 6'1", 211-pound Testaverde played at Jesuit High School in Tampa Bay.

The Bucs will hit the training-camp field Monday at 4 p.m. ET.