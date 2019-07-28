Mets Trade Rumors: Noah Syndergaard Likely to Be Moved After Marcus Stroman Deal

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJuly 28, 2019

New York Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard works against the San Francisco Giants in the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 18, 2019, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Ben Margot/Associated Press

The New York Mets' approach before the July 31 trade deadline will reportedly include a deal involving Noah Syndergaard.

Per Bob Klapisch of the New York Times, the Mets' "next move" will be to trade Syndergaard, not Zack Wheeler.

New York's first move came earlier on Sunday when MLB.com's Jon Morosi reported the team agreed to acquire Marcus Stroman from the Toronto Blue Jays.

     

