ONE Championship: Predictions and How to Watch 'Dawn of Heroes'

Eduard Folayang

Age: 35

Height: 5'7"

Weight: 170 pounds

Stance: Orthodox

Record: 21-7

ONE Record: 11-5

Eduard Folayang is one of the only remaining ONE athletes to have been with the promotion since its inception in 2011. The Filipino legend helped showcase the company for over seven years, so it's only fitting he was added to the flyweight world grand prix semifinals after an injury to Lowen Tynanes forced him to withdraw.

The last time we saw Folayang, he dropped the lightweight world title to Shinya Aoki in the main event of the same card Eddie Alvarez lost his ONE debut in.

"My journey as a world champion is like a roller coaster," Folayang said at the Dawn of Heroes press conference.

"There are times when I am a world champion and people look up to me. There are also times when I am defeated, so I will try again to climb the ladder to get the belt back. I got it, but lost it again this time. I think the most challenging part is how to get yourself back on the winning track. We are going to start again. That is not something new to us."

The two-time champion must now respond against another decorated competitor.

Eddie Alvarez

Age: 35

Height: 5'9"

Weight: 170 pounds

Stance: Orthodox

Record: 29-7

ONE Record: 0-1

Eddie Alvarez wants all the belts. After becoming the only person in history to win both a Bellator and UFC title, "The Underground King" now has his eyes set on the ONE lightweight championship.

However, that goal hit a snag last March when he lost his debut in stunning fashion by first-round knockout to Timofey Nastyukhin. Usually known for his walk-forward approach, Alvarez was uncharacteristically timid against the Russian and paid the price.

"I am sincerely disappointed and confused in my inability to not pull the trigger and my hesitancy on recent fight nights," Alvarez said on his Instagram post-match. "It’s been quite confusing to figure out the past year or so."

The good news for Alvarez is he seemed to be in a better mindset during the lead-up press conference.

"Look, I got the first one out of the way. I lost, no problem. I did the same thing in the UFC [against Donald Cerrone] and I honestly almost did the same thing in my debut in Bellator ... I’m not a big fan of my debuts, put it that way. So I got it out of the way, got it past me, and now I can go full-on, go undefeated straight to the belt."

We could be witnessing a huge turning point in Alvarez' storied career. A third straight loss would completely change the trajectory of his time at ONE.

Prediction

Although he lost to Aoki in March, the first submission loss of his career, Eduard Folayang is a master of negating most opposing tactics as nine of his last eleven wins came by unanimous decision.

Alvarez still has the power to knock Folayang out, but it's nerfed by the move up to a 170-pound lightweight division rather than the 155-pound class at UFC. Factor in Alvarez's sluggish performance against Nastyukhin, and we may just see The Underground King drop his third straight match.

Folayang def. Alvarez by split decision