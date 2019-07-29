Real Madrid vs. Tottenham: 2019 Audi Cup Odds, TV Schedule and Live Stream

Steve Luciano/Associated Press

Real Madrid begin their 2019 Audi Cup campaign by facing off against Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur at Bayern Munich's Allianz Arena on Tuesday.

Much of the focus is likely to be on Gareth Bale, the Welshman who left Spurs for Madrid for a then world-record transfer fee in 2013.

The 30-year-old had been deemed surplus to requirements by manager Zinedine Zidane this summer and appeared to be heading for China, only for Los Blancos to veto a move to Jiangsu Suning, per BBC Sport's David Ornstein.

Even if he overlooks Bale, the Madrid boss will need to refresh his squad after Marco Asensio suffered a ruptured ACL during a win over Tottenham's north London rivals, Arsenal, last week.

As for Spurs, Mauricio Pochettino will want to see big-money summer import Tanguy Ndombele continue to impress. The former Lyon powerhouse, who cost Tottenham £63 million, has consistently caught the eye on preseason duty.

Date: Tuesday, July 30

Time: 5 p.m. BST/12 p.m. ET

TV Info: ITV 4



Live Stream: ITV Hub, Real Madrid TV

Odds

Real Madrid: 6-5

Tottenham: 11-5

Draw: 14-5

Odds, per Oddschecker.

Injuries are becoming a growing problem for Zidane, with Asensio joining a list that also includes Brahim Diaz and summer signings Ferland Mendy and Luka Jovic, per Carlos Forjanes of AS.

There is likely to still be room for Eden Hazard, the former Chelsea man who tormented Spurs more than once during his time in the Premier League.

Unleashing the Belgium international from the left would test Tottenham's ability to cope without right-back Kieran Trippier, who joined Atletico Madrid earlier this summer.

Hazard and striker Karim Benzema will provide a stern test for the Tottenham defence, but Zidane will be more concerned about his own back line after Real lost 7-3 to Atleti last time out.

Spurs could be just as devastating going forward after Ndombele showcased his vision during his debut in a 3-2 win over Juventus in the International Champions Cup:

While Lucas Moura's pace is a threat Los Merengues can't ignore, Harry Kane's aerial power and willingness to take shots on early will also cause problems:

Pochettino will want to see Kane and Moura clicking into gear against top opposition, something Real will provide, even with a growing injury list. Zidane has enough resources at his disposal to ensure Spurs are well-tested.