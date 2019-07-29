10 Biggest Names Still Up for Grabs at the 2019 MLB Trade Deadline

0 of 10

Duane Burleson/Getty Images

The 2019 MLB trade deadline is now just a few short days away, as teams have until 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday to pull the trigger on any deals.

After a deafeningly quiet start to this year's trade season, the first major domino finally fell Sunday when Marcus Stroman was traded to the New York Mets. Suffice it to say that was not among his most likely landing spots, and in the end, the deal has created more questions about how the rest of the market will play out.

Despite that, we've taken a crack at highlighting the 10 biggest names still up for grabs.

To clarify, this is not a list of players who have an outside chance of being traded or who are speculatively available. These are 10 players who are legitimately being shopped and have an excellent chance of being dealt before the calendar flips to August.

To that point, guys like Matthew Boyd, Whit Merrifield, Kirby Yates and Trey Mancini will not be found due to lofty asking prices unlikely to be met. The same goes for Nicholas Castellanos, who seems like a good bet to stay put and receive a qualifying offer, with the subsequent draft compensation outweighing his trade value.

Now, let's get to the 10 players who are actually on the block. They're ordered by overall value, which takes 2019 impact and remaining club control into account.