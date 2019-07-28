FedEx St. Jude Invitational 2019: Brooks Koepka Edges Webb Simpson for Win

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJuly 28, 2019

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - JULY 28: Brooks Koepka watches his tee shot on the seventh hole during the final round of the World Golf Championship-FedEx St Jude Invitational at TPC Southwind on July 28, 2019 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Brooks Koepka cruised to victory Sunday in the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee.

Koepka carded a five-under 65 in the final round to finish at 16 under for the tournament, three shots better than Webb Simpson. 

This is his third victory of the PGA Tour season and the seventh of his career.

         

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

