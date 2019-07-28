FedEx St. Jude Invitational 2019: Brooks Koepka Edges Webb Simpson for Win

FedEx St. Jude Invitational 2019: Brooks Koepka Edges Webb Simpson for WinJuly 28, 2019
Brooks Koepka cruised to victory Sunday in the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee.
Koepka carded a five-under 65 in the final round to finish at 16 under for the tournament, three shots better than Webb Simpson.
Add it to the resume. @BKoepka has won @WGCFedEx! 🏆🌎 It's his first World Golf Championships victory. #LiveUnderPar https://t.co/6chVffKoOi
This is his third victory of the PGA Tour season and the seventh of his career.
Live Leaderboard: WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational