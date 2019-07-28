FedEx St. Jude Invitational 2019: Brooks Koepka Edges Webb Simpson for Win

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Brooks Koepka cruised to victory Sunday in the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee.

Koepka carded a five-under 65 in the final round to finish at 16 under for the tournament, three shots better than Webb Simpson.

This is his third victory of the PGA Tour season and the seventh of his career.

