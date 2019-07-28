Tour de France 2019 Prize Money: Purse Payout Distribution for Final Standings

MARCO BERTORELLO/Getty Images

Egan Bernal will take home the €500,000 (£450,000) winner's share of the purse for the 2019 Tour de France, after the Colombian was confirmed as champion on Sunday.

Bernal rode into Paris hand-in-hand with fellow Team Ineos rider Geraint Thomas, who had relinquished the title he won in 2018:

The new champion took his place on the podium alongside Thomas and Jumbo-Visma's Steven Kruijswijk as the top three riders in the general classification. Meanwhile, Peter Sagan retained the green jersey in the points standings and Romain Bardet took the polka dot jersey as the King of the Mountains, per the race's official website.

Caleb Ewan was the final stage winner of the race after the Lotto-Soudal man capped a stellar maiden appearance on the tour by crossing the line first at the Champs-Elysees:

Eurosport's Felix Lowe provided the final GC standings:

Here's how the payouts are distributed among the top riders, according to John MacLeary of The Daily Telegraph:

1. €500,000

2. €200,000

3. €100,000

4. €70,000

5. €50,000

6. €23,000

7. €11,500

8. €7,600

9. €4,500

10. €3,800

MacLeary also noted how Sagan and Bardet are each due €25,000. Meanwhile, 22-year-old Bernal will pocket an additional €20,000 due the winner of the white jersey in the race's youth category.

Bernal also made history on two levels, including becoming the youngest champion since 1909:

He had merited such plaudits thanks to his consistency on this year's tour. Bernal's rapid development could see him dominate for years, with Thomas ready to believe there are more titles in the South American's future, per BBC Sport's Peter Scrivener: "Egan is the future and when I'm 45 and old and fat and sat in the pub watching him win a 10th Tour de France I can say I told him all I know."

Kidding aside, 33-year-old Thomas isn't about to rule himself out of returning to the top step on the podium in 2020. When asked if he could win 12 months from now, the Welshman simply replied "I think so," per Daniel Benson of Cycling News.

It was also a record-setting day for Sagan, who has had a cast-iron grip on the green jersey in recent years:

Sagan is the model of consistency on the tour, but if there's an obvious challenger to his ownership of the points prize it's Ewan. The Australian excelled in the sprints on his tournament debut, leading to three stage wins and second spot in the green jersey standings.

Ewan has made his mark as a rider to watch in next year's race, while Bernal will also be fancied to keep Ineos at the forefront of the sport.