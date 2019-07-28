The Basketball Tournament 2019 Results: Overseas Elite Win 28th Game in a Row

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Sunday marks the final day of regional action for the 2019 Basketball Tournament, with six teams in three games trying to secure their spots in the quarterfinals starting on Aug. 1 in Chicago.

All four No. 1 seeds have reached the finals in their respective regional. Eberlein Drive secured its spot in the quarterfinals by squeaking past Challenge ALS 68-67 on Saturday night. Golden Eagles Alumni, Boeheim's Army and Overseas Elite hope to get there, but they all face stiff challenges in their quest.

The Basketball Tournament 2019 Results—July 28 (Regional Finals)

Richmond Regional: (1) Overseas Elite def. (7) DRC, 78-70

Syracuse Regional: (3) Brotherly Love def. (1) Boeheim's Army (Syracuse), 84-72

Wichita Regional: (1) Golden Eagles Alumni (Marquette) def. (6) Sideline Cancer, 88-80

The Basketball Tournament 2019 Schedule—Aug. 1-2 (Quarterfinals)

(1) Carmen's Crew vs. (1) Eberlein Drive, 7 p.m. ET (Aug. 1)

(8) Jackson TN vs. (1) Golden Eagles Alumni, 9 p.m. ET (Aug. 1)

(1) Loyalty Is Love vs (1) Overseas Elite, 7 p.m. ET (Aug. 2)

(1) Team Hines vs (3) Brotherly Love, 9:30 p.m. ET (Aug. 2)

Overseas Elite def. DRC, 78-70

Overseas Elite remains an unstoppable force in this tournament with its 28th straight victory by knocking off DRC 78-70.

Jeremy Pargo and Justin Burrell were the offensive standouts for Elite. Both players scored 16 points on 6-of-11 shooting. Burrell also grabbed 10 rebounds to finish with a double-double. Bobby Brown was terrific from beyond the arc, making four of his six attempts to contribute 14 points.

Elite shot 49.1 percent overall, including 9-of-20 from three-point range to pace the offense.

On the losing side, DRC struggled to get anything going against the Elite defense. Eight of the nine players who appeared in the game had a negative plus-minus, and the team shot just 38.5 percent. Tristan Spurlock was a standout in defeat with 15 points by going 6-of-11 from the field.

Overseas Elite will continue its quest for a fifth straight tournament title on Friday against Loyalty is Love.

Brotherly Love def. Boeheim's Army, 84-72

Brotherly Love pulled off the biggest upset of the day, knocking off Boeheim's Army, the No. 1 seed in the Syracuse Regional, to advance to the quarterfinals.

The Philadelphia-based squad showcased its passing skills with 18 assists on 35 field goals to put up 84 points against Boeheim's Army. Eight of the 10 players who appeared in the game had at least one assist, with team captain Novar Gadson leading the way with five.

Ramone Moore, who was just 6-of-16 from the field, ended the game by getting off a shot with all five members of Boeheim's Army around him at the basket.

Gadson dominated on offense for Brotherly Love, finishing with a game-high 22 points. Frantz Massenat contributed 18 points, four rebounds and four assists.

Boeheim's Army had just three players reach double digits in scoring. Hakim Warrick had a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds in defeat. Three-point shooting was a problem for the team. It made just four of 18 attempts from behind the arc.

Looking ahead to the quarterfinals, Brotherly Love will have to knock off another No. 1 seed in Team Hines to keeps their title hopes alive.

Golden Eagles Alumni def. Sideline Cancer, 88-80

Dwight Buycks was unstoppable in the Golden Eagles Alumni's 88-80 win over Sideline Cancer to earn the Wichita Regional title.

Buycks dropped 34 points on 13-of-15 shooting and nearly caused the entire Sideline Cancer team to lose their shoes with these moves in the second half:

There was plenty of offense to go around for the Golden Eagles, with Jamil Wilson securing the victory with his sixth three-point bucket of the game:

The Golden Eagles are back in familiar territory after reaching the semifinals last year before being knocked off by eventual champion Overseas Elite. They will take on the Underdawgs from Jackson, Tennessee, who are the lowest seed to win a regional since Always a Brave came out of the midwest as a No. 9 seed in 2015.