Report: Trent Williams Doesn't Trust Bruce Allen; Won't Play for Redskins Again

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJuly 28, 2019

FILE - In this Nov. 11, 2018, file photo, Washington Redskins offensive tackle Trent Williams is shown on the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, in Tampa, Fla. Williams did not report to training camp Thursday, July 25, 2019, amid a contract dispute. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)
Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Washington offensive tackle Trent Williams' holdout doesn't seem like it will end anytime soon.

According to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports, the relationship between Williams and Washington "is totally fractured" with the seven-time Pro Bowler going as far as indicating he doesn't trust the medical team in place or team president Bruce Allen.

Williams also "made it known" he doesn't plan on playing for the NFC East team again.

            

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

