Report: Trent Williams Doesn't Trust Bruce Allen; Won't Play for Redskins Again

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Washington offensive tackle Trent Williams' holdout doesn't seem like it will end anytime soon.

According to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports, the relationship between Williams and Washington "is totally fractured" with the seven-time Pro Bowler going as far as indicating he doesn't trust the medical team in place or team president Bruce Allen.

Williams also "made it known" he doesn't plan on playing for the NFC East team again.

