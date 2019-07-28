USA's Caeleb Dressel Breaks Michael Phelps' Record with 8 Medals at Worlds

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJuly 28, 2019

Gold medalist United States' Caeleb Dressel poses with his medal following the men's 100m butterfly final at the World Swimming Championships in Gwangju, South Korea, Saturday, July 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
Lee Jin-man/Associated Press

Michael Phelps may be the most decorated Olympian of all-time, but he no longer holds the record for the most medals at a single swimming World Championships.

According to ESPN.com, American Caeleb Dressel set the record when he won his eighth medal of the 2019 Worlds in Gwangju, South Korea, on Sunday when the United States finished in second place in the 4x100-meter medley relay.

"Part of me is very happy," Dressel said. "Part of me wants to cry that I'm done with it. I've got pimples on my face from just the stress of the meet. I'm probably losing some hair."

             

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

