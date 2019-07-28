USA's Caeleb Dressel Breaks Michael Phelps' Record with 8 Medals at Worlds

Lee Jin-man/Associated Press

Michael Phelps may be the most decorated Olympian of all-time, but he no longer holds the record for the most medals at a single swimming World Championships.

According to ESPN.com, American Caeleb Dressel set the record when he won his eighth medal of the 2019 Worlds in Gwangju, South Korea, on Sunday when the United States finished in second place in the 4x100-meter medley relay.

"Part of me is very happy," Dressel said. "Part of me wants to cry that I'm done with it. I've got pimples on my face from just the stress of the meet. I'm probably losing some hair."

