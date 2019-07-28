Simone Manuel Becomes 1st American to Sweep 50m, 100m Freestyles at Worlds

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJuly 28, 2019

United States' Simone Manuel dives in for the final leg of the women's 4x100m medley relay final at the World Swimming Championships in Gwangju, South Korea, Sunday, July 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
Mark Schiefelbein/Associated Press

Simone Manuel earned gold in the 50-meter and 100-meter freestyle Sunday, becoming the first American woman to sweep the events at the FINA World Championships.

Manuel topped Sweden's Sarah Sjostrom by 0.02 seconds in the 50-meter race, and outlasted Australia's Cate Campbell in the 100-meter event. She previously captured gold in the mixed 4x100 freestyle and was a silver medalist in the 4x100 and 4x200 events.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

