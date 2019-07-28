Simone Manuel Becomes 1st American to Sweep 50m, 100m Freestyles at Worlds

Mark Schiefelbein/Associated Press

Simone Manuel earned gold in the 50-meter and 100-meter freestyle Sunday, becoming the first American woman to sweep the events at the FINA World Championships.

Manuel topped Sweden's Sarah Sjostrom by 0.02 seconds in the 50-meter race, and outlasted Australia's Cate Campbell in the 100-meter event. She previously captured gold in the mixed 4x100 freestyle and was a silver medalist in the 4x100 and 4x200 events.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

