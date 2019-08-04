Report: Theo Riddick Signs 1-Year, $2.5 Million Contract with Broncos

Megan ArmstrongAnalyst IAugust 4, 2019

BUFFALO, NY - DECEMBER 16: Theo Riddick #25 of the Detroit Lions warms up before the start of NFL game action against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field on December 16, 2018 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)
Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

Theo Riddick will be joining the Denver Broncos.

Mike Klis of 9News reported the Broncos will sign Riddick to a one-year, $2.5 million contract with $1 million guaranteed but $3.3 million possible through incentives. In order to make room for their new running back, the team placed defensive lineman Billy Winn on injured reserve.

The 28-year-old became available when the Detroit Lions released him last Saturday—a move that saved the Lions $3.66 million in cap space, according NFL Network's Jeremy Bergman. The next day, Riddick's first visit was with the New Orleans Saints, per Rob Demovsky of ESPN, but he left without a deal.

Come Monday, he visited Denver, but according to Klis, he also left the Broncos' facility without a deal.

The Lions are the only team Riddick had ever known after the team selected him in the sixth round of the 2013 NFL draft out of Notre Dame.

In Detroit, he appeared in 84 games (19 starts) and rushed for 1,023 yards and five touchdowns on 288 carries. However, his value is as a pass-catcher where he tallied 2,238 yards and 14 touchdowns through the air for the Lions.

As a Bronco, Riddick will share a backfield with Phillip Lindsay and Royce Freeman. Lindsay excelled as an undrafted rookie last season, rushing for 1,037 yards and nine touchdowns through 15 games and earning a Pro Bowl nod.

The expectation is that Riddick will take the spot of Devontae Booker as the team's receiving back. The 27-year-old tallied 815 yards receiving through three seasons in Denver.

