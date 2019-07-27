Report: Robert Woods, Rams Agree to Restructured Contract Adding $3M to Deal

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Robert Woods celebrates his touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Monday, Nov. 19, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)
Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

Wide receiver Robert Woods has agreed to a restructured contract with the Los Angeles Rams, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Schefter reported Woods will receive an additional $1 million in base salary—which was slated to be $5 million—in 2019 and a fully guaranteed $2 million roster bonus for next year. No additional years were tacked on to the deal, which runs through 2021.

                

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

