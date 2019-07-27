Report: Robert Woods, Rams Agree to Restructured Contract Adding $3M to Deal

Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

Wide receiver Robert Woods has agreed to a restructured contract with the Los Angeles Rams, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Schefter reported Woods will receive an additional $1 million in base salary—which was slated to be $5 million—in 2019 and a fully guaranteed $2 million roster bonus for next year. No additional years were tacked on to the deal, which runs through 2021.

