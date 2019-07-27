Robert Nkemdiche Released by Cardinals After Arriving to Camp out of Shape

Megan ArmstrongCorrespondent IIIJuly 28, 2019

GLENDALE, AZ - AUGUST 11: Defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche #90 of the Arizona Cardinals on the bench during the preseason NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers at University of Phoenix Stadium on August 11, 2018 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The Arizona Cardinals announced Saturday that they released defensive lineman Robert Nkemdiche.

The move comes after Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury described how Nkemdiche arrived to training camp "not in shape" to ESPN's Josh Weinfuss

"And that's kind of where we'll leave it," Kingsbury continued. "I mean, he's on [the physically unable to perform list], and he's working through that. When he is cleared, we'll work with him."

Clearly, Arizona wasn't willing to see how Nkemdiche's fitness played out, as NFL Network's Ian Rapoport labeled the decision as "frustration from the team coming to a head."

               

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

