Robert Nkemdiche Released by Cardinals After Arriving to Camp out of Shape

The Arizona Cardinals announced Saturday that they released defensive lineman Robert Nkemdiche.

The move comes after Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury described how Nkemdiche arrived to training camp "not in shape" to ESPN's Josh Weinfuss.

"And that's kind of where we'll leave it," Kingsbury continued. "I mean, he's on [the physically unable to perform list], and he's working through that. When he is cleared, we'll work with him."

Clearly, Arizona wasn't willing to see how Nkemdiche's fitness played out, as NFL Network's Ian Rapoport labeled the decision as "frustration from the team coming to a head."

