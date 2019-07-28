A.J. Green out 6-8 Weeks After Ankle Injury Diagnosed as Torn Ligaments

Bryan Woolston/Associated Press

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green's recent injury woes have continued leading up to the 2019 season.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Green is not expected to be ready for the Sept. 8 opener against the Seattle Seahawks after an MRI revealed he tore ligaments in his left ankle. He is expected to miss six to eight weeks.

Schefter added more details:

The Pro Bowl wide receiver has gotten the short end of the injury stick lately. To start training camp, Green was carted off the field with this injury and couldn't contain his emotions. His frustration dates back to his season-ending toe surgery to repair torn ligaments in early December last season.

As a result, Green only played nine games in 2018. While he appeared in all 16 of the Bengals' games in 2017, a hamstring tear limited him to 10 games in 2016.

That said, Green has tallied at least 1,000 yards receiving in every season outside of 2016 and 2018. When healthy, Cincinnati's 2011 first-round pick is more often than not the best player on the field.

At 30 years old and in the final year of his contract, though, any injury could signify the beginning of the end of Green's tenure as a Bengal.