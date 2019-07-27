Fortnite World Cup Finals 2019: Nyhrox and Aqua Win Saturday; Prize Money

JOHANNES EISELE/Getty Images

Nyhrox and Aqua brought home the first-ever Fortnite duos world championship, winning the $3 million grand prize Saturday.

The duo earned first place after victories in Games 4 and 5 of the six-game series. Rojo and Wolfiez came in second place, while Elevate and Ceice earned third. Saf and Zayt, who were ahead for most of the early rounds, came in fourth in one of the biggest gaming events in memory.

"We knew all it took was one good game to get back into it," Nyhrox said, per Tyler Erzberger of ESPN. "After our first win, we said let's get back-to-back victories."

The event took place in the hallowed Arthur Ashe Stadium, most famous for hosting the U.S. Open.

Both Fortnite stars are yet to hit their 18th birthday. Nyhrox is just 16, while Aqua recently turned 17.

Saf and Zayt began the day with a strong victory in the opening game with five eliminations. They continued to hold the lead with consistent performances as Zexrow and Vinny1x took Game 2 with seven eliminations and then MackWood and Calculator had the biggest one-round performance with nine eliminations in Game 3.

That's when Nyhrox and Aqua turned things on and turned the game around. They won Games 4 and 5 with seven eliminations apiece and held their lead when 4zr and Noward made it through the final round with three eliminations.

Per Erzberger, Aqua and Nyhrox both gained more than 10,000 new followers thanks to their victory.