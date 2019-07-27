Lakers Rumors: Jerry West's Son Ryan Parts as LA's Director of Player Personnel

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers parted ways with director of player personnel Ryan West on Saturday, according to Bill Oram of The Athletic.

Ryan West is the son of Hall of Famer and Los Angeles Clippers adviser Jerry West.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.