Lakers Rumors: Jerry West's Son Ryan Parts as LA's Director of Player Personnel

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJuly 27, 2019

Rod Thorn, left, with the Milwaukee Bucks, Hall of Famer Larry Bird, center, and Ryan West, right, with the Los Angeles Lakers, watch workouts at the NBA draft basketball combine Friday, May 18, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers parted ways with director of player personnel Ryan West on Saturday, according to Bill Oram of The Athletic.

Ryan West is the son of Hall of Famer and Los Angeles Clippers adviser Jerry West.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

