Melvin Gordon Contract Rumors: RB, Chargers Are $2-3M Apart Amid Camp Holdout

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJuly 27, 2019

Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon rushes during the second half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Chargers and Melvin Gordon reportedly have a sizable gap in their ongoing contract negotiations.

Per Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson, Gordon and the Chargers are currently between $2 million and $3 million apart in average annual salary. 

Robinson added the Chargers are hoping to strike a deal in the range of Devonta Freeman's $41.25 million over five years with the Atlanta Falcons, while Gordon's camp wants something around the $39 million over three years David Johnson received from the Arizona Cardinals

             

