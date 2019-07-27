Melvin Gordon Contract Rumors: RB, Chargers Are $2-3M Apart Amid Camp Holdout

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Chargers and Melvin Gordon reportedly have a sizable gap in their ongoing contract negotiations.

Per Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson, Gordon and the Chargers are currently between $2 million and $3 million apart in average annual salary.

Robinson added the Chargers are hoping to strike a deal in the range of Devonta Freeman's $41.25 million over five years with the Atlanta Falcons, while Gordon's camp wants something around the $39 million over three years David Johnson received from the Arizona Cardinals.

