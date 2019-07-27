WWE Smackville Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

0 of 3

Credit: WWE.com

WWE pay-per-views and NXT TakeOvers are planned months in advance, but Saturday's Smackville special falls into a different category. It was essentially a glorified house show similar to the Beast in the East show WWE held in Japan on July 4, 2015.

The company has done this a few times, and it is usually on short notice. It's kind of like a bonus for WWE Network subscribers.

The two matches announced prior to the show were Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Finn Balor for the Intercontinental Championship and Kofi Kingston vs. Samoa Joe vs. Dolph Ziggler for the WWE title.

WWE announced Balor would be unable to compete about an hour prior to the show on its official Twitter account, so Nakamura ended up having a new challenger.

Let's take a look at everything that happened on WWE Smackville.