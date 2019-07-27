Chargers' Philip Rivers Discusses Contract Negotiations, Melvin Gordon's Holdout

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers is using his contract status as a potential way for the team to work out a new deal with Melvin Gordon.

Speaking to SiriusXM NFL Radio, Rivers said he wasn't concerned about playing out the final year of his deal. He also said it would be "awesome" if delaying a new contract for the QB allows the Chargers to get an extension done with their star running back.

The eight-time Pro Bowler told reporters in May "there really isn't" any pressure to finalize a deal before the start of this season.

Chargers general manager Tom Telesco told NFL Network's Up to the Minute (via NFL.com's Herbie Teope) they didn't have a "firm timetable" on re-signing Rivers.

Gordon is holding out for a new deal. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Los Angeles did make an offer worth $10 million to $11 million per season, but he's "probably" seeking a contract that includes full guarantees between David Johnson's $24.7 million and Le'Veon Bell's $27 million.

A first-round draft pick in 2015, Gordon is slated to earn $5.6 million in the final year of his rookie deal. He's the seventh-highest paid running back in the NFL.

Rivers will earn $11 million in base salary this season, plus an additional $9.5 million in signing and roster bonuses. The 37-year-old led the Chargers to a 12-4 record in 2018, completing 68.3 percent of his passes for 4,308 yards and 32 touchdowns.