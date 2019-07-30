Report: Derrick Henry's Leg Injury Diagnosed as Strained Calf; Will Miss 2 Weeks

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry is expected to be sidelined for two weeks due to a strained calf, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Schefter noted the injury is "not considered serious" and that the team is taking the cautious approach. Tennessee coach Mike Vrabel previously labeled it as a "day-to-day" injury:

Henry is currently in a walking boot.

The Titans' hopes of improving on last season's 9-7 record are mostly tied into the health and development of quarterback Marcus Mariota. The former Heisman winner had just 11 touchdown passes on 331 attempts in 2018.

While all of the focus will be on Mariota, Henry's presence takes a lot of pressure off the passing game. He set a career high with 1,059 yards and 12 touchdowns last season. Vrabel emphasized running the ball in his first season with 454 total attempts, ninth-most in the NFL.

Henry proved his ability as a No. 1 running back with a breakout campaign that kept Tennessee's offense afloat. The Titans have a solid stable of players behind Henry to get by until he is able to return.

Dion Lewis will likely handle the bulk of the carries. He finished second on the team with 155 attempts in 2018 but was even more valuable in the passing game. The 28-year-old had a career-high 59 receptions on 67 targets.